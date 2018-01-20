Doughnut-eating contest winner arrested for doughnut shop robber - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Doughnut-eating contest winner arrested for doughnut shop robbery

Bradley Hardison. Photo courtesy Elizabeth City PD Bradley Hardison. Photo courtesy Elizabeth City PD
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -

A North Carolina man who gained national attention four years ago after he was arrested following his victory in a police-sponsored doughnut eating contest has been arrested again -- this time for robbing a doughnut shop.

27-year-old Bradley Hardison was charged Thursday with felony breaking and entering, felony safe cracking and felony larceny of Dunkin' Donuts back in November, according to a release from the Elizabeth City Police Department.

In 2014, Hardison won a doughnut eating contest at the Elizabeth City Police Department National Night Out Against Crime event. The Virginian-Pilot reports he ate eight glazed doughnuts in two minutes. Police had been looking for him for months for a string of break-ins around town, and thanks to the contest win, police were able to track him down.

He was convicted for those earlier crimes and received a suspended sentence of three years in jail. That sentence ended in October 2017. 

Hardison is being held in jail on $7,000 bond.

    •   