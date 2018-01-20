Authorities say Washington teens used dead deer as bait to hunt eagles

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police say three teens in Klickitat County were using a dead deer to bait and shoot eagles last week.

On Wednesday, Officer Bolton responded to assist a Klickitat County Sheriff's deputy who had detained three juvenile tribal members near the Klickitat River with a loaded rifle in their vehicle. The deputy was planning to give a warning to the 15-year-old for the loaded rifle, but found that none of the teens had driver's licenses. Fresh blood and deer hair was also found in the car.

Officer Bolton and the deputy searched the area for downed wildlife and soon discovered a dead doe on the hillside near where the suspects had parked. Four older deer carcasses were found in the same area. The officers learned that one of the young men shot the doe the night before using a spotlight.

Authorities say the deer was placed near the other carcasses in an effort to bait in and shoot eagles.

During the investigation, a 17-year-old was seen hiding on the hillside above the officers. After disarming the boy, investigators learned he had been looking for an eagle that he admitted to shooting. The eagle was not found.

Two rifles were seized for intended forfeiture and criminal charges will be referred to the County Prosecutors Office.