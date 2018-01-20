Scammers target Spokane Valley grandmother

Karen Viszneki phone rings off the hook. Starting before the sun rises and even after she goes to bed. On a typical day, Karen will receive over 50 different phone calls from scammers.

Karen Viszneki signed up with Career Builder a job search engine website in hopes to find a job. “There’s a lot of stress there, to begin with, but I applied on career builder, and since then I would say a week or two receiving nonstop calls," said Karen.

The calls are coming from all over the place. These scammers are using different numbers to contact her. But when Karen tries to call back nobody answers. But when she can talk with the scammers directly when she picks up the phone she asks a crucial question "I had asked a couple of them where they got my number and Career Builder is where they picked it up from," said Karen

Karen thinks these scammers found her information through Career Builder. It's become a headache for her. The scammers are always calling her phone. It's eating into her time of trying to find a job or take a call from a potential employer, “it's very upsetting to me,” added Karen.

Karen wants to share her message to others and the dangers of putting your phone number on job search websites "I understand it's a scam, but I think to myself people that would call back and who knows what would happen."

KHQ did make a phone call to career builder but have not heard anything back.