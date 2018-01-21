Skater dies from injuries in Riverfront Park accident - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Skater dies from injuries in Riverfront Park accident

SPOKANE, Wash. -

City of Spokane Parks and Recreation officials confirmed Saturday night that a skater injured Friday at Riverfront Park has died from their injuries. The skater fell and was hurt, but additional details about the extent of the injuries were not available.

“The City of Spokane is deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, and we send our deepest condolences,” said Mayor David Condon in a release Saturday.

The city is working to make helmets available to all skaters on the Ice Ribbon as a result of the injury. Officials say they are also conducting a thorough investigation of the circumstances of the accident and all safety processes and practices. The ice ribbon will remain open during the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available Saturday night.

