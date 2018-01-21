Chico's Pizza in Moses Lake damaged from oven fire

An iconic Moses Lake pizza parlor was damaged in a fire Saturday night.

Chico's Pizza Parlor, a Moses Lake landmark since the '70s, caught fire Saturday. The business said on Facebook Saturday that an oven fire spread to the building. Moses Lake firefighters responded and were able to get the fire under control. The shop's manager was able to evacuate the building and no one was reported injured.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, and remained on scene Sunday morning, making sure the fire didn't flair up again.

The estimated cost of the damage is not known at this time.

Chico's says they will reopen once repairs are completed.