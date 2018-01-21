Amazon's automated grocery store set to open Monday

Amazon Go, the automated grocery store that promises to get rid of checkout lines, is finally set to roll out to the public in Seattle on Monday.

We first told you about Amazon Go in 2016. The store's "Just Walk Out" technology promises no lines, no checkouts and no registers. And it could be a game-changer for the grocery and retail industries and could raise questions about job creation and destruction.

The single 1,800 foot store located in the middle of Amazon's Seattle Campus was supposed to launch in early 2017, but some kinks still needed to be worked out.

Now Amazon is ready to put it to the test. Here's how it works: Shoppers scan their Amazon app when they enter the store, and then sensors register items that shoppers pick up and automatically charge them to the Amazon app.

MSNBC reports that Amazon is testing the concept on a limited basis and has no plans of implementing the technology in Whole Foods.

Some are worried about the implications of a cashierless grocery store. According to the Department of Labor, more than 3.5 million Americans held cashier jobs in May of 2016 and 900,000 of those were in grocery stores.

What do you think of this technology?