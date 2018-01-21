Snowmobiler killed in avalanche in eastern Idaho

Authorities say a snowmobiler has died after being caught in an avalanche in eastern Idaho.



The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says emergency workers received a 911 call Saturday afternoon that a snowmobiler had been caught in an avalanche east of Reas Peak in Island Park.



Search and rescue teams responded. Members of the man's group found his body after about 40 minutes of searching.



He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not been identified.



Earlier this month, a 36-year-old snowmobiler was killed by an avalanche near Island Park in Fremont County.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)