South Carolina suspect found hiding behind fake wall in home

Police investigating a murder attempt searched a house and were told the suspect wasn't there. Then they took a closer look - and found their man hiding behind a false wall, behind a toilet.



Fronta Pernell McCrorey, 36, is now in jail, according to a report in the Herald of Rock Hill .



The Herald reports that McCrorey was being sought as police investigate a convenience store shooting. They checked out the home after finding a car linked to McCrorey parked outside. They were initially told that the suspect wasn't inside but found him hiding when they did a sweep of the structure.



The public defender's office didn't immediately respond to an email Sunday asking whether it is representing McCrorey.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)