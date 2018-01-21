Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island to reopen amid shutdown

Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island to reopen amid shutdownPosted: Updated:
Skater dies from injuries in Riverfront Park accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane Parks and Recreation officials confirmed Saturday night that a skater injured Friday at Riverfront Park has died from their injuries. The skater fell and was hurt, but additional details about the extent of the injuries were not available. "The City of Spokane is deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, and we send our deepest condolences," said Mayor David Condon in a release Saturday.
What you should do if you have the flu
SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of flu cases continue to rise. In Spokane County, more than 300 people have been hospitalized because of it and 14 of them have died. So how do you know you have the flu? KHQ met with Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer. He says that the flu is a respiratory illness and if you have it, you'll know it's more than a cold. "You have the body aches. Everything hurts. I've had people tell me their eyes hurt, their hair hu...
Authorities say Washington teens used dead deer as bait to hunt eagles
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police say three teens in Klickitat County were using a dead deer to bait and shoot eagles last week.
Scammers target Spokane Valley grandmother
Spokane Valley, Wash. Karen Viszneki phone rings off the hook. Starting before the sun rises and even after she goes to bed. On a typical day, Karen will receive over 50 different phone calls from scammers. Karen Viszneki signed up with Career Builder a job search engine website in hopes to find a job. "There's a lot of stress there, to begin with, but I applied on career builder, and since then I would say a week or two receiving nonstop calls," said Karen. The calls
EBT Cards And Social Security During Government Shutdown
Tuesday marks the eighth day of the government shutdown, and there's still no deal made on Capitol Hill. Some federal employees are back to work but 500,000 are still furloughed. All non-essential government offices have been closed for a week now. But House Democrats and Republicans are still no closer to making a compromise.
Chico's Pizza in Moses Lake damaged from oven fire
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - An iconic Moses Lake pizza parlor was damaged in a fire Saturday night. Chico's Pizza Parlor, a Moses Lake landmark since the '70s, caught fire Saturday. The business said on Facebook Saturday that an oven fire spread to the building. Moses Lake firefighters responded and were able to get the fire under control. The shop's manager was able to evacuate the building and no one was reported injured.
The Latest: Trump speaks with Republicans on shutdown Day 2
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate GOP Whip John Cornyn on the second day of a government shutdown.
Philadelphia greasing light poles to stop fans from climbing
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Workers in Philadelphia are greasing light poles in a bid to prevent fans from climbing up them after the NFC Championship game. Officials say the grease should make the poles too slippery to climb.
Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island to reopen amid shutdown
NEW YORK (AP) - The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon. The two sites have been closed due to the federal government shutdown.
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
South Carolina suspect found hiding behind fake wall in home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Police investigating a murder attempt searched a house and were told the suspect wasn't there. Then they took a closer look - and found their man hiding behind a false wall, behind a toilet. Fronta Pernell McCrorey, 36, is now in jail, according to a report in the Herald of Rock Hill . The Herald reports that McCrorey was being sought as police investigate a convenience store shooting.
Snowmobiler killed in avalanche in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Authorities say a snowmobiler has died after being caught in an avalanche in eastern Idaho. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says emergency workers received a 911 call Saturday afternoon that a snowmobiler had been caught in an avalanche east of Reas Peak in Island Park. Search and rescue teams responded. Members of the man's group found his body after about 40 minutes of searching.
1 dead, 1 critical after paddleboat capsizes in Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) - The Coast Guard says one man has died and another woman is in critical condition after their paddleboat capsized in Puget Sound just south of Seattle. The man was taken by helicopter to Boeing airfield where local paramedics pronounced him dead around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews found the woman unresponsive in the water. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Bill would use bonds to fund more mental health facilities
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A group of state lawmakers want to ask voters this year to approve $500 million in bonds to pay for mental health facilities and other treatment centers. Sen. John Braun, a Centralia Republican who sponsored the legislation, says his bill would kick-start a bipartisan effort to build mental health facilities around Washington to take pressure off overburdened Western State Hospital.
Amazon's automated grocery store set to open Monday
SEATTLE - Amazon Go, the automated grocery store that promises to get rid of checkout lines, is finally set to roll out to the public in Seattle on Monday. We first told you about Amazon Go in 2016. The store's "Just Walk Out" technology promises no lines, no checkouts and no registers. And it could be a game-changer for the grocery and retail industries and could raise questions about job creation and destruction.
Chico's Pizza in Moses Lake damaged from oven fire
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - An iconic Moses Lake pizza parlor was damaged in a fire Saturday night. Chico's Pizza Parlor, a Moses Lake landmark since the '70s, caught fire Saturday. The business said on Facebook Saturday that an oven fire spread to the building. Moses Lake firefighters responded and were able to get the fire under control. The shop's manager was able to evacuate the building and no one was reported injured.>>
