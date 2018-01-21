Parks and Rec: Skater injured in Ice Ribbon accident in critical condition

After reporting that a woman injured Friday at Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon had passed away Saturday, the department now says that the injured woman is in critical condition.

"We inaccurately reported last night that an injured skater had passed away. We confirmed today that she is in critical condition. We are terribly sorry for our error and misinformation. Our deepest thoughts and prayers remain with the family," Fianna Dickson, communications director for Spokane Parks and Recreation, said in a statement Sunday.

They say they will continue to conduct a thorough review of the circumstances around the accident, and of all safety processes and practices.

Helmets were made available Sunday.

The Ice Ribbon will remain open during the investigation