Women's Persistence March draws large crowd to downtown Spokane

Thousands marched through the streets of downtown Spokane for the Women’s Persistence March and Rally.

Everyone had a reason why they’re marching. It’s a part of a nationwide event this weekend, as people across the country marched to support women’s rights, civil rights, racial equality, and justice.

One woman KHQ spoke with says she was marching to spread the message of standing up for one another and being there for one another. She says she brought her kids with her to show them they have a voice and they can enact change.

“Be kind. Be respectful. Be thoughtful. Never underestimate the effect you have on others. Your choice is your voice. Have a purpose and use them wisely,” she says.

This was the second year for the event.