Women's Persistence March draws large crowd to downtown Spokane

Skater dies from injuries in Riverfront Park accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane Parks and Recreation officials confirmed Saturday night that a skater injured Friday at Riverfront Park has died from their injuries. The skater fell and was hurt, but additional details about the extent of the injuries were not available. “The City of Spokane is deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, and we send our deepest condolences,” said Mayor David Condon in a release Saturday.>>
What you should do if you have the flu
SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of flu cases continue to rise. In Spokane County, more than 300 people have been hospitalized because of it and 14 of them have died. So how do you know you have the flu? KHQ met with Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer. He says that the flu is a respiratory illness and if you have it, you’ll know it’s more than a cold. “You have the body aches. Everything hurts. I’ve had people tell me their eyes hurt, their hair hu...>>
Parks and Rec: Skater injured in Ice Ribbon accident in critical condition
SPOKANE, Wash. - After reporting that a woman injured Friday at Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon had passed away Saturday, the department now says that the injured woman is in critical condition.>>
Authorities say Washington teens used dead deer as bait to hunt eagles
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police say three teens in Klickitat County were using a dead deer to bait and shoot eagles last week.>>
Snowmobiler killed in avalanche in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Authorities say a snowmobiler has died after being caught in an avalanche in eastern Idaho. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says emergency workers received a 911 call Saturday afternoon that a snowmobiler had been caught in an avalanche east of Reas Peak in Island Park. Search and rescue teams responded. Members of the man's group found his body after about 40 minutes of searching.>>
Scammers target Spokane Valley grandmother
Spokane Valley, Wash. Karen Viszneki phone rings off the hook. Starting before the sun rises and even after she goes to bed. On a typical day, Karen will receive over 50 different phone calls from scammers. Karen Viszneki signed up with Career Builder a job search engine website in hopes to find a job. “There’s a lot of stress there, to begin with, but I applied on career builder, and since then I would say a week or two receiving nonstop calls," said Karen. The calls>>
Women's Persistence March draws large crowd to downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands marched through the streets of downtown Spokane for the Women’s Persistence March and Rally. Everyone had a reason why they’re marching. It’s a part of a nationwide event this weekend, as people across the country marched to support women’s rights, civil rights, racial equality, and justice. One woman KHQ spoke with says she was marching to spread the message of standing up for one another and being there for one ano...>>
No Texas probes involving California torture suspects
RIO VISTA, Texas (AP) - An official in Texas says authorities there had no reports involving the couple charged in California with shackling and starving 12 of their 13 children. David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty in Riverside County, California, to multiple counts of torture, child abuse and false imprisonment. The couple moved to California from near Fort Worth, Texas, in 2011.>>
Crews work to pull up tank that may be source of oil sheen
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - The Coast Guard says contract crews are working to pull up an old 20-foot-long tank that may be the potential source of an oil sheen on the Columbia River near Astoria. Coast Guard spokeswoman Ali Flockerzi said Sunday that it could take a few days for workers to remove portions of the pier and access that tank located underneath the Cannery Pier.>>
Parks and Rec: Skater injured in Ice Ribbon accident in critical condition
SPOKANE, Wash. - After reporting that a woman injured Friday at Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon had passed away Saturday, the department now says that the injured woman is in critical condition.>>
California highway swamped by deadly mudslides reopens
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region. Jim Shivers, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation, says traffic began moving again on U.S. 101 near Montecito shortly after noon on Sunday.>>
The Latest: Trump speaks with Republicans on shutdown Day 2
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate GOP Whip John Cornyn on the second day of a government shutdown.>>
Philadelphia greasing light poles to stop fans from climbing
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Workers in Philadelphia are greasing light poles in a bid to prevent fans from climbing up them after the NFC Championship game. Officials say the grease should make the poles too slippery to climb.>>
Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island to reopen amid shutdown
NEW YORK (AP) - The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon. The two sites have been closed due to the federal government shutdown.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
South Carolina suspect found hiding behind fake wall in home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Police investigating a murder attempt searched a house and were told the suspect wasn't there. Then they took a closer look - and found their man hiding behind a false wall, behind a toilet. Fronta Pernell McCrorey, 36, is now in jail, according to a report in the Herald of Rock Hill . The Herald reports that McCrorey was being sought as police investigate a convenience store shooting.>>
