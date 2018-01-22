Second suspect arrested in connection to Moses Lake park shootin - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Second suspect arrested in connection to Moses Lake park shooting

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

Moses Lake Police say they have arrested a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a teenager critically injured last week.

Police say a 17-year-old male was arrested Sunday morning. The teenager was not identified because he is a juvenile. Police say an 18-year-old victim was shot in the chest last Sunday and taken by private vehicle to the hospital. At last report, the victim was in serious condition. Police say the victim was contacted prior to the shooting and told to meet near Montlake Park, where a gunman opened fire.

Moses Lake Police say 20-year-old Zachary Skone was arrested Monday in Grant County last week, and booked into jail on charges of first degree assault and first degree robbery.

Police say the teenage suspect was arrested at an apartment complex on Ashley Way in Moses Lake. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the juvenile facility on robbery and assault charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there are no outstanding suspects at this point.

