Spokane Police: One man shot in drug deal gone bad

Spokane Police say a drug deal gone bad left one man with critical injuries after being shot in northeast Spokane late Sunday night.

Police say dispatch received multiple calls of gunfire near Longfellow Road and Florida Street. At the same time, nearly two miles away, police received a call of a man who had been shot near Francis and Market.

Officers responded to both locations and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the Francis location. That man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

At the Longfellow scene, officers found evidence that a shooting had taken place. Multiple people were detained, including the suspected shooter. Investigators say initial information leads them to believe the incident started with a drug deal. No names have been released.

"There is currently no one outstanding," Spokane Police Officer Nick Briggs said in a release. "This does not appear to be a random act, and there is no continued threat to the public."