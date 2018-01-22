Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody

Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custodyPosted: Updated:
Parks and Rec: Skater injured in Ice Ribbon accident in critical condition
SPOKANE, Wash. - After reporting that a woman injured Friday at Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon had passed away Saturday, the department now says that the injured woman is in critical condition.>>
Skater dies from injuries in Riverfront Park accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane Parks and Recreation officials confirmed Saturday night that a skater injured Friday at Riverfront Park has died from their injuries. The skater fell and was hurt, but additional details about the extent of the injuries were not available. “The City of Spokane is deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, and we send our deepest condolences,” said Mayor David Condon in a release Saturday.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Snowmobiler killed in avalanche in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Authorities say a snowmobiler has died after being caught in an avalanche in eastern Idaho. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says emergency workers received a 911 call Saturday afternoon that a snowmobiler had been caught in an avalanche east of Reas Peak in Island Park. Search and rescue teams responded. Members of the man's group found his body after about 40 minutes of searching.>>
EBT Cards And Social Security During Government Shutdown
EBT Cards And Social Security During Government Shutdown
Tuesday marks the eighth day of the government shutdown, and there's still no deal made on Capitol Hill. Some federal employees are back to work but 500,000 are still furloughed. All non-essential government offices have been closed for a week now. But House Democrats and Republicans are still no closer to making a compromise.
Women's Persistence March draws large crowd to downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands marched through the streets of downtown Spokane for the Women’s Persistence March and Rally. Everyone had a reason why they’re marching. It’s a part of a nationwide event this weekend, as people across the country marched to support women’s rights, civil rights, racial equality, and justice. One woman KHQ spoke with says she was marching to spread the message of standing up for one another and being there for one ano...>>
Sheriff: Shooting at Texas high school, suspect in custody
ITALY, Texas - Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody. The Ellis County sheriff's office said on Twitter that the "shooter is in custody" after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy (IT-lee), some 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas. No injuries have been confirmed in the shooting.>>
Ryan: House will pass new Senate stopgap measure
WASHINGTON - House Speaker Paul Ryan says if the Senate approves a temporary spending bill to reopen the government through Feb. 8, the House will approve it, too. Senate Democrats had blocked a stopgap measure passed by the House to keep the federal bureaucracy operating through Feb. 16. But speaking on "Fox and Friends," Ryan says the new date works for the House.>>
Spokane Police: One man shot in drug deal gone bad
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a drug deal gone bad left one man with critical injuries after being shot in northeast Spokane late Sunday night. Police say dispatch received multiple calls of gunfire near Longfellow Road and Florida Street. At the same time, nearly two miles away, police received a call of a man who had been shot near Francis and Market.>>
Second suspect arrested in connection to Moses Lake park shooting
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police say they have arrested a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a teenager critically injured last week. Police say a 17-year-old male was arrested Sunday morning. The teenager was not identified because he is a juvenile. Police say an 18-year-old victim was shot in the chest last Sunday and taken by private vehicle to the hospital.>>
Women's Persistence March draws large crowd to downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands marched through the streets of downtown Spokane for the Women’s Persistence March and Rally. Everyone had a reason why they’re marching. It’s a part of a nationwide event this weekend, as people across the country marched to support women’s rights, civil rights, racial equality, and justice. One woman KHQ spoke with says she was marching to spread the message of standing up for one another and being there for one ano...>>
No Texas probes involving California torture suspects
RIO VISTA, Texas (AP) - An official in Texas says authorities there had no reports involving the couple charged in California with shackling and starving 12 of their 13 children. David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty in Riverside County, California, to multiple counts of torture, child abuse and false imprisonment. The couple moved to California from near Fort Worth, Texas, in 2011.>>
Crews work to pull up tank that may be source of oil sheen
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - The Coast Guard says contract crews are working to pull up an old 20-foot-long tank that may be the potential source of an oil sheen on the Columbia River near Astoria. Coast Guard spokeswoman Ali Flockerzi said Sunday that it could take a few days for workers to remove portions of the pier and access that tank located underneath the Cannery Pier.>>
Parks and Rec: Skater injured in Ice Ribbon accident in critical condition
SPOKANE, Wash. - After reporting that a woman injured Friday at Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon had passed away Saturday, the department now says that the injured woman is in critical condition.>>
California highway swamped by deadly mudslides reopens
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region. Jim Shivers, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation, says traffic began moving again on U.S. 101 near Montecito shortly after noon on Sunday.>>
The Latest: Trump speaks with Republicans on shutdown Day 2
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump has spoken with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate GOP Whip John Cornyn on the second day of a government shutdown.>>
