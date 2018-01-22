Boise man fatally shoots himself during traffic stop near Granger

Authorities say a man killed himself during a traffic stop in eastern Washington state.



Washington State Patrol said that 54-year-old James D. Mosley of Boise, Idaho, fatally shot himself in front of troopers about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.



He was driving a silver 2004 Buick Century, going east on Interstate 82 in Yakima County when he was pulled over for a traffic infraction.



Authorities said he got out, walked to the front of the car and shot himself.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities are investigating.

