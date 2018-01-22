EWU Police eliminate person of interest as suspect in sexual assault investigation

EWU Police eliminate person of interest as suspect in sexual assault investigationPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane Police: One man shot in drug deal gone bad
Spokane Police: One man shot in drug deal gone bad
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a drug deal gone bad left one man with critical injuries after being shot in northeast Spokane late Sunday night. Police say dispatch received multiple calls of gunfire near Longfellow Road and Florida Street. At the same time, nearly two miles away, police received a call of a man who had been shot near Francis and Market.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a drug deal gone bad left one man with critical injuries after being shot in northeast Spokane late Sunday night. Police say dispatch received multiple calls of gunfire near Longfellow Road and Florida Street. At the same time, nearly two miles away, police received a call of a man who had been shot near Francis and Market.>>
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Parks and Rec: Skater injured in Ice Ribbon accident in critical condition
Parks and Rec: Skater injured in Ice Ribbon accident in critical condition
SPOKANE, Wash. - After reporting that a woman injured Friday at Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon had passed away Saturday, the department now says that the injured woman is in critical condition.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - After reporting that a woman injured Friday at Riverfront Park's Ice Ribbon had passed away Saturday, the department now says that the injured woman is in critical condition.>>
Skater dies from injuries in Riverfront Park accident
Skater dies from injuries in Riverfront Park accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane Parks and Recreation officials confirmed Saturday night that a skater injured Friday at Riverfront Park has died from their injuries. The skater fell and was hurt, but additional details about the extent of the injuries were not available. “The City of Spokane is deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, and we send our deepest condolences,” said Mayor David Condon in a release Saturday.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane Parks and Recreation officials confirmed Saturday night that a skater injured Friday at Riverfront Park has died from their injuries. The skater fell and was hurt, but additional details about the extent of the injuries were not available. “The City of Spokane is deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, and we send our deepest condolences,” said Mayor David Condon in a release Saturday.>>
Boundary County officials watching portion of Black Mountain for possible landslide
Boundary County officials watching portion of Black Mountain for possible landslide
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Officials in Boundary County will be monitoring a section of Black Mountain for a potential landslide based on a weekend of collecting data. On Saturday, Boundary County Emergency Management received a call from the Sheriff's Office dispatch regarding a potential landslide on Black Mountain.>>
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Officials in Boundary County will be monitoring a section of Black Mountain for a potential landslide based on a weekend of collecting data. On Saturday, Boundary County Emergency Management received a call from the Sheriff's Office dispatch regarding a potential landslide on Black Mountain.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
9 injured in apparent volcano eruption near Japan ski resort
9 injured in apparent volcano eruption near Japan ski resort
TOKYO (AP) - A disaster official says at least nine people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan. Gunma prefectural official Ken Kiryu said Tuesday that details were still unclear but the people may have been injured by flying rocks, broken glass or the avalanche.>>
TOKYO (AP) - A disaster official says at least nine people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan. Gunma prefectural official Ken Kiryu said Tuesday that details were still unclear but the people may have been injured by flying rocks, broken glass or the avalanche.>>
Coeur d'Alene Schools battle overcrowding
Coeur d'Alene Schools battle overcrowding
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - With the Inland Northwest becoming one of the hottest housing markets, schools are seeing massive booms in student population. One area in particular is Coeur d'Alene. Now the recent passage of a school bond will mean more classrooms, and even a new school in the district.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - With the Inland Northwest becoming one of the hottest housing markets, schools are seeing massive booms in student population. One area in particular is Coeur d'Alene. Now the recent passage of a school bond will mean more classrooms, and even a new school in the district.>>
Diamond says he has Parkinson's, retires from touring
Diamond says he has Parkinson's, retires from touring
NEW YORK (AP) - Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Days shy of his 77th birthday, the rock legend is canceling his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand for March. He was on his 50th anniversary tour.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Days shy of his 77th birthday, the rock legend is canceling his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand for March. He was on his 50th anniversary tour.>>
EWU Police eliminate person of interest as suspect in sexual assault investigation
EWU Police eliminate person of interest as suspect in sexual assault investigation
CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University Police are looking for the man responsible for the sexual assault of a female student over the weekend. Campus police sent out a release Monday morning saying the assault happened on or near campus early Sunday morning, likely in Morrison Hall. Police are looking for a non-student named "Antoine" as a person of interest.>>
CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University Police are looking for the man responsible for the sexual assault of a female student over the weekend. Campus police sent out a release Monday morning saying the assault happened on or near campus early Sunday morning, likely in Morrison Hall. Police are looking for a non-student named "Antoine" as a person of interest.>>
Spokane Valley Elks Lodge ransacked by vandals
Spokane Valley Elks Lodge ransacked by vandals
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The historic Elks Lodge up on the hill in Spokane Valley is the new target of vandals over the weekend. Double-pane windows that are seven feet wide by nine feet tall were knocked out with a rock the size of the boulder at the Elks Lodge in Spokane Valley, but that's only the beginning. Inside is a different story. "It looks like a bomb went off in our lodge," Evette Wilie said.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The historic Elks Lodge up on the hill in Spokane Valley is the new target of vandals over the weekend. Double-pane windows that are seven feet wide by nine feet tall were knocked out with a rock the size of the boulder at the Elks Lodge in Spokane Valley, but that's only the beginning. Inside is a different story. "It looks like a bomb went off in our lodge," Evette Wilie said.>>
Ruth Bader Ginsburg describes facing sexual harassment
Ruth Bader Ginsburg describes facing sexual harassment
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she has experienced sexual harassment. The 84-year-old told a crowd at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday that women her age are familiar with sexual harassment but didn't have a name for it. When Ginsburg was a student at Cornell University in the 1950s, she says a professor gave her a practice test that was identical to the real test.>>
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she has experienced sexual harassment. The 84-year-old told a crowd at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday that women her age are familiar with sexual harassment but didn't have a name for it. When Ginsburg was a student at Cornell University in the 1950s, she says a professor gave her a practice test that was identical to the real test.>>
Doctor who aided hunt for bin Laden languishes, forgotten
Doctor who aided hunt for bin Laden languishes, forgotten
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) - Shakil Afridi has languished in jail for years — since 2011, when the Pakistani doctor used a vaccination scam in an attempt to identify Osama bin Laden’s home, aiding U.S. Navy Seals who tracked and killed the al-Qaida leader. Americans might wonder how Pakistan could imprison a man who helped track down the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.>>
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) - Shakil Afridi has languished in jail for years — since 2011, when the Pakistani doctor used a vaccination scam in an attempt to identify Osama bin Laden’s home, aiding U.S. Navy Seals who tracked and killed the al-Qaida leader. Americans might wonder how Pakistan could imprison a man who helped track down the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.>>
Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries
Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended that they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. The Democratic-controlled court issued the order Monday.>>
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended that they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. The Democratic-controlled court issued the order Monday.>>
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
Family of man killed after 'swatting' call sues Wichita
Family of man killed after 'swatting' call sues Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The family of a Kansas man fatally shot by police at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call has sued the city of Wichita and the unidentified officers involved. The federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Kansas seeks unspecified damages from the Dec. 28 death of Andrew Finch in Wichita.>>
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The family of a Kansas man fatally shot by police at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call has sued the city of Wichita and the unidentified officers involved. The federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court of Kansas seeks unspecified damages from the Dec. 28 death of Andrew Finch in Wichita.>>