Boundary County officials watching portion of Black Mountain for possible landslide

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho -

Officials in Boundary County will be monitoring a section of Black Mountain for a potential landslide based on a weekend of collecting data. 

On Saturday, Boundary County Emergency Management received a call from the Sheriff's Office dispatch regarding a potential landslide on Black Mountain. 

"The location of this slide is above the Cabinet Mountain Water Pumping Station and Storage facility and the electrical power lines Northern Lights has feeding the Black Mountain Communications site off Diamond Road," Emergency Management said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Boundary County Sheriff Deputies and Emergency Management responded to the scene to determine the threat level. After flying a drone over the site, studying still photographs, using Google Earth photo analysis from 1992 through 2014 and the input by local residents it was determined this location would be placed on a watch and checked regularly for movement."

Both Cabinet Mountain Water and Northern Lights Power have been notified of the possibility of a slide that would affect them both.

