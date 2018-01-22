Police: Eagles fan who collided with pole in subway is OK

Transit police say an overzealous Philadelphia Eagles fan whose attempt to rally subway passengers went viral when he ran into a concrete pole is OK.



The mishap occurred as Philadelphia celebrated the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game Sunday night.



The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Thomas Emmet Ashton, who recorded the video , says the super fan in the Brian Dawkins jersey was running alongside the train trying to rally passengers before he crashed into a pole.



Transit Police Chief Tom Nestel says the man jumped up, gave his friends a high-five sign and caught the next train. He hasn't been identified.

Eagles fan runs into subway column. pic.twitter.com/PxcQyF8yrH — Gordon Keith (@gordonkeith) January 22, 2018

