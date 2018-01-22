Police: Eagles fan who collided with pole in subway is OK - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Eagles fan who collided with pole in subway is OK

Posted:
PHILADELPHIA -

Transit police say an overzealous Philadelphia Eagles fan whose attempt to rally subway passengers went viral when he ran into a concrete pole is OK.
  
The mishap occurred as Philadelphia celebrated the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game Sunday night.
  
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Thomas Emmet Ashton, who recorded the video , says the super fan in the Brian Dawkins jersey was running alongside the train trying to rally passengers before he crashed into a pole.
  
Transit Police Chief Tom Nestel says the man jumped up, gave his friends a high-five sign and caught the next train. He hasn't been identified.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

