15-year-old girl hurt in Texas school shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

15-year-old girl hurt in Texas school shooting

Posted: Updated:
ITALY, Texas -

The Latest on a shooting at a Texas high school (all times local):
  
4 p.m.
  
A fellow student says the suspect in a shooting at a central Texas high school has been violent at school in the past.
  
Cassie Shook tells The Associated Press that she was just arriving at Italy High School when the shooting happened Monday morning. The 17-year-old says she saw the cafeteria doors fly open and a rush of students running out after a girl was shot. Police say the victim is hospitalized.
  
Shook says she had complained about the suspect at least twice before to school officials, including a vice principal. She says the first time was after he allegedly made a "hit list" in eighth grade and her name was on it.
  
Then last year, she says the boy got angry during a class and threw a pair of scissors at a girl. She says he also threw a computer against a wall. Shook says police came to talk to the class. She says the boy was removed from the school but eventually was allowed back.
  
Police have not named the 16-year-old suspect.
  
School officials say they cannot comment on disciplinary actions involving students.
  
___
  
2:45 p.m.
  
Officials say a 16-year-old suspect in a Texas high school shooting "engaged the victim" and fired several shots from a handgun before being confronted by a school district staffer and fleeing.
  
Ellis County Sheriff Chuck Edge didn't say how many times the 15-year-old victim was shot Monday at Italy High School. Authorities have said the girl was airlifted to a Dallas hospital.
  
Edge says both students attended the school in the tiny town of Italy, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Dallas.
  
Edge says the male suspect fired a semi-automatic .380 handgun. The teen fled the cafeteria after the confrontation with a staffer but was arrested by law enforcement on school grounds.
  
Edge says a possible motive is unclear. He also says he doesn't yet know what charges the suspect might face.
  
Italy Independent School District Superintendent Lee Joffre says that school will be held Tuesday and grief counselors would be on campus.
  
___
  
11:10 a.m.
  
Authorities don't know if a 16-year-old Texas boy arrested in a high school shooting knows the 15-year-old girl who was airlifted to a hospital after the attack.
  
Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office says he doesn't know how many students were in the Italy High School cafeteria when the shooting happened there Monday morning.
  
Fitzgerald and school district superintendent Lee Joffre said at a news conference that they don't know the relationship between the boy and girl. Neither knows the girl's condition.
  
Joffre says the 16-year-old boy left the building immediately after opening fire. He would not say whether the boy has had disciplinary issues at the school.
  
Joffre says the district is working to reunite parents with their children.
  
___
  
10:20 a.m.
  
Authorities say a 15-year-old female student has been airlifted to a hospital after being shot at a Texas high school and a 16-year-old male student is in custody.
  
Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office says the female student was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas following the shooting early Monday in the small town of Italy (IT-lee), 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas.
  
He said he had no information on her condition.
  
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.
  
A sheriff's office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School.
  
A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.
  
___
  
This item has been corrected to show the sheriff's official is named Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald, not Sgt. Joe Fitz Fitzgerald.
  
___
  
9:15 a.m.
  
Sheriff's officials say there's been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.
  
The Ellis County sheriff's office said on Twitter that the "shooter is in custody" after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy (IT-lee), some 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas.
  
No injuries have been confirmed in the shooting.
  
The sheriff's office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.
  
A sheriff's office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.
  
A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away

    Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-23 07:04:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family.  Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family.  Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition. 

    >>

  • Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-01-21 20:25:00 GMT

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>

  • Spokane Police: One man shot in drug deal gone bad

    Spokane Police: One man shot in drug deal gone bad

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:57 AM EST2018-01-22 13:57:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a drug deal gone bad left one man with critical injuries after being shot in northeast Spokane late Sunday night.  Police say dispatch received multiple calls of gunfire near Longfellow Road and Florida Street. At the same time, nearly two miles away, police received a call of a man who had been shot near Francis and Market. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a drug deal gone bad left one man with critical injuries after being shot in northeast Spokane late Sunday night.  Police say dispatch received multiple calls of gunfire near Longfellow Road and Florida Street. At the same time, nearly two miles away, police received a call of a man who had been shot near Francis and Market. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away

    Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-23 07:04:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family.  Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family.  Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition. 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 22nd

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 22nd

    Monday, January 22 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-22 22:46:47 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 22nd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 22nd.

    >>

  • Sentencing nears end for doctor who assaulted gymnasts

    Sentencing nears end for doctor who assaulted gymnasts

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-01-23 06:58:47 GMT

    LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A sentencing hearing for a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts may be nearing the end.    Larry Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Tuesday. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over five emotional days of sentencing.

    >>

    LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A sentencing hearing for a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts may be nearing the end.    Larry Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Tuesday. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over five emotional days of sentencing.

    >>
    •   