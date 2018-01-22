Man claims county refused his bond so ICE could arrest him

An Idaho inmate claims authorities illegally prevented him from posting bond because of his citizenship status.



The Idaho Statesman reports Senobio Padilla-Arredondo, in a lawsuit filed Friday, says he was arrested on Jan. 22, 2016, charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, and his bond was set at $1,250.



The suit claims Padilla-Arredondo's spouse was told she couldn't pay that bond the day of his arrest.



The lawsuit states Canyon County staff turned away Padilla-Arredondo's spouse two more times.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer against Padilla-Arredondo on March 10, his sentencing day.



Prior to that date, there was no detainer in place and the suit claims the county's refusal to let his spouse post his bond was illegal.



County officials could not be reached for comment.



Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

