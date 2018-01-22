Gov. Inslee heads to Davos, Switzerland

Gov. Jay Inslee will travel to Switzerland this week to participate in the World Economic Forum's Annual meeting.



Inslee's office said Monday that the governor is scheduled to speak on several panels at the meeting in Davos, including a climate change one hosted by former Vice President Al Gore.



Inslee leaves the state Tuesday, with his first panel to take place Wednesday and a press conference scheduled for Thursday. Inslee returns to Washington Friday.

