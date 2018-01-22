Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
HARRISBURG, Pa. -

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended that they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.
  
The Democratic-controlled court issued the order Monday. It gives the Republican-controlled Legislature until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court.
  
Otherwise, the justices say they will adopt a plan in an effort to keep the May 15 primary election on track.
  
The state's congressional delegation is controlled by Republicans, 13-5, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans.

