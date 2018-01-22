Spokane Valley Elks Lodge ransacked by vandalsPosted: Updated:
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Spokane Police: One man shot in drug deal gone bad
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a drug deal gone bad left one man with critical injuries after being shot in northeast Spokane late Sunday night. Police say dispatch received multiple calls of gunfire near Longfellow Road and Florida Street. At the same time, nearly two miles away, police received a call of a man who had been shot near Francis and Market.>>
Spokane Valley Elks Lodge ransacked by vandals
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The historic Elks Lodge up on the hill in Spokane Valley is the new target of vandals over the weekend. Double-pane windows that are seven feet wide by nine feet tall were knocked out with a rock the size of the boulder at the Elks Lodge in Spokane Valley, but that's only the beginning. Inside is a different story. "It looks like a bomb went off in our lodge," Evette Wilie said.>>
Boundary County officials watching portion of Black Mountain for possible landslide
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Officials in Boundary County will be monitoring a section of Black Mountain for a potential landslide based on a weekend of collecting data. On Saturday, Boundary County Emergency Management received a call from the Sheriff's Office dispatch regarding a potential landslide on Black Mountain.>>
Sentencing nears end for doctor who assaulted gymnasts
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A sentencing hearing for a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts may be nearing the end. Larry Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Tuesday. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over five emotional days of sentencing.>>
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 22nd.>>
Sentencing nears end for doctor who assaulted gymnasts
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A sentencing hearing for a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts may be nearing the end. Larry Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Tuesday. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over five emotional days of sentencing.>>
Montana requires internet neutrality for state contracts
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps. Monday's action by the Democratic governor comes after the Federal Communications Commission last month repealed so-called net-neutrality rules that govern broadband providers.>>
New bill would change Idaho voter registration requirements
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho voters would no longer be required to disclose their sex while registering to vote under a proposal recently introduced inside the Idaho Statehouse. Secretary of State Chief Deputy Tim Hurst told the House State Affairs Committee on Monday that information about a voter's sex is unnecessary and isn't used for anything by the state.>>
Senators strike a deal re-opening government after 69 hours
WASHINGTON (AP) - Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are expected to return to work now that Congress has agreed on temporary funding for the government and President Donald Trump has signed the bill into law.>>
California cop feeds critter for Squirrel Appreciation Day
CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) - You may have overlooked Squirrel Appreciation Day, but the police force in Clovis, California, didn't forget. The Fresno Bee reports that on Sunday the Clovis Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page showing Officer John McGrory give a nut to a squirrel that scampered over to him.>>
This Texas city is paying homeless people to pick up trash
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth is paying homeless people to pick up trash as part of a new program to clean up the city and turn lives around. One of the people who works in the program is 53-year-old Frank Crist. Crist makes $10 an hour to pick up litter in an area frequented by the homeless population.>>
9 injured in apparent volcano eruption near Japan ski resort
TOKYO (AP) - A disaster official says at least nine people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan. Gunma prefectural official Ken Kiryu said Tuesday that details were still unclear but the people may have been injured by flying rocks, broken glass or the avalanche.>>
Coeur d'Alene Schools battle overcrowding
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - With the Inland Northwest becoming one of the hottest housing markets, schools are seeing massive booms in student population. One area in particular is Coeur d'Alene. Now the recent passage of a school bond will mean more classrooms, and even a new school in the district.>>
