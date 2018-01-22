Coeur d'Alene Schools battle overcrowding - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coeur d'Alene Schools battle overcrowding

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

With the Inland Northwest becoming one of the hottest housing markets, schools are seeing massive booms in student population. One area in particular is Coeur d'Alene. Now the recent passage of a school bond will mean more classrooms, and even a new school in the district.

$35.5 million is a lot of money and that's going to help schools in Coeur d'Alene, like Coeur d'Alene High School. They are going to be adding classrooms and doing major renovations, but they aren't the only ones in the district.

Lake City will be adding on 10 classrooms, another major renovation and when that construction is complete, they will be getting rid of the portable classrooms that they use temporarily.

Luke Fitzpatrick, a Social Studies and Psychology teacher at Lake City High School, is in a unique situation.

He currently doesn't have a home room and he also teaches some of his classes inside of the portables.

"Organization is a big issue trying to find student papers my assignments," Fitzpatrick said, "'did I print them off when I was inside the building or when I was outside?'."

Fitzpatrick is one of several teachers who are in the same situation, but those headaches will soon ease.

"We will end up with a classroom for every teacher," Lake City High School Principal Deanne Clifford said.

Thanks to a bond that passed in March 2017: Lake City and Coeur d'Alene High School, Lakes Magnet Middle School, and Dalton Elementary will expand to fit the need of a growing Coeur d'Alene population and also have some much needed work done.

The bond also will help build a new elementary school in the Ramsey Road/Prairie Avenue vicinity.

On top of the classrooms, a new weight room and auxiliary gym will be added at Lake City.

Something Principal Clifford says is a step in the right direction.

"In a building that was originally designed for approximately 1,250 students, this is a huge addition," she said.

Clifford added they could soon break ground on the new classrooms as early as early as next week.

    •   