California cop feeds critter for Squirrel Appreciation Day

You may have overlooked Squirrel Appreciation Day, but the police force in Clovis, California, didn't forget.



The Fresno Bee reports that on Sunday the Clovis Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page showing Officer John McGrory give a nut to a squirrel that scampered over to him.



The squirrel calmly took the nut and bounced back to a tree as McGrory laughed.





Squirrel Appreciation Day is celebrated every Jan. 21.

