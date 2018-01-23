Montana requires internet neutrality for state contracts

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps.



Monday's action by the Democratic governor comes after the Federal Communications Commission last month repealed so-called net-neutrality rules that govern broadband providers.



The order says after July 1, to receive a state contract companies must not unreasonably interfere with internet users' ability to receive the access the content of their choice.



Bullocks office says he's the first governor in the nation to take such a step. He invited other governor and lawmakers across the United States to duplicate his order.



More than 20 state attorneys general have joined a lawsuit challenging the FCC repeal, which is expected to go into effect this spring.

