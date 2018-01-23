Oscar nominations announced

Oscar nominations announcedPosted: Updated:
Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local): 2:45 a.m. Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kentucky
BENTON, Ky. - Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter at a high school was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded. State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.>>
Coeur d'Alene Schools battle overcrowding
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - With the Inland Northwest becoming one of the hottest housing markets, schools are seeing massive booms in student population. One area in particular is Coeur d'Alene. Now the recent passage of a school bond will mean more classrooms, and even a new school in the district.>>
Spokane Valley Elks Lodge ransacked by vandals
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The historic Elks Lodge up on the hill in Spokane Valley is the new target of vandals over the weekend. Double-pane windows that are seven feet wide by nine feet tall were knocked out with a rock the size of the boulder at the Elks Lodge in Spokane Valley, but that's only the beginning. Inside is a different story. "It looks like a bomb went off in our lodge," Evette Wilie said.>>
