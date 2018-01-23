President Trump says FBI is missing "perhaps 50,000" text messag - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump says FBI is missing "perhaps 50,000" text messages from FBI lovers

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is tweeting about missing text messages involving an FBI agent reassigned from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. But he's overstating the number of missing texts.
  
Trump on Tuesday called news the FBI was missing five months' worth of texts from the agent, Peter Strzok, "one of the biggest stories in a long time." Strzok was removed from Mueller's team following the discovery of anti-Trump text messages exchanged with an FBI lawyer.
  
Trump suggested incorrectly the number of missing messages was "perhaps 50,000." The Justice Department says that's the overall number of messages found on FBI servers.
  
The FBI says a technical system glitch caused messages between December 2016 and May 2017 to not have been properly stored.
  
The Justice Department is seeking to recover the messages.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

