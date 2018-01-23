Trump casts doubt on reaching immigration deal by Feb. 8

Trump casts doubt on reaching immigration deal by Feb. 8Posted: Updated:
Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local): 2:45 a.m. Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kentucky
BENTON, Ky. - Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter at a high school was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded. State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.>>
Coeur d'Alene Schools battle overcrowding
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - With the Inland Northwest becoming one of the hottest housing markets, schools are seeing massive booms in student population. One area in particular is Coeur d'Alene. Now the recent passage of a school bond will mean more classrooms, and even a new school in the district.>>
Spokane Valley Elks Lodge ransacked by vandals
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The historic Elks Lodge up on the hill in Spokane Valley is the new target of vandals over the weekend. Double-pane windows that are seven feet wide by nine feet tall were knocked out with a rock the size of the boulder at the Elks Lodge in Spokane Valley, but that's only the beginning. Inside is a different story. "It looks like a bomb went off in our lodge," Evette Wilie said.>>
Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kentucky
BENTON, Ky. - Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter at a high school was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded. State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.>>
Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local): 2:45 a.m. Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.>>
Trump casts doubt on reaching immigration deal by Feb. 8
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says "nobody knows" whether Republicans and Democrats can reach an immigration deal by a new Feb. 8 deadline. He says Democrats learned that shutting down the government won't work. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans & Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February 8, but everyone will be trying.>>
President Trump says FBI is missing "perhaps 50,000" text messages from FBI lovers
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is tweeting about missing text messages involving an FBI agent reassigned from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. But he's overstating the number of missing texts. Trump on Tuesday called news the FBI was missing five months' worth of texts from the agent, Peter Strzok, "one of the biggest stories in a long time.">>
Sentencing nears end for doctor who assaulted gymnasts
LANSING, Mich. - A sentencing hearing for a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts may be nearing the end. Larry Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Tuesday. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over five emotional days of sentencing.>>
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, January 22nd.>>
Sentencing nears end for doctor who assaulted gymnasts
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A sentencing hearing for a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts may be nearing the end. Larry Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Tuesday. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over five emotional days of sentencing.>>
Montana requires internet neutrality for state contracts
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed an order prohibiting telecommunications companies receiving state contracts from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps. Monday's action by the Democratic governor comes after the Federal Communications Commission last month repealed so-called net-neutrality rules that govern broadband providers.>>
New bill would change Idaho voter registration requirements
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho voters would no longer be required to disclose their sex while registering to vote under a proposal recently introduced inside the Idaho Statehouse. Secretary of State Chief Deputy Tim Hurst told the House State Affairs Committee on Monday that information about a voter's sex is unnecessary and isn't used for anything by the state.>>
