Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in southw - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kentucky

BENTON, Ky. -

Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter at a high school was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy.
  
The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded.
  
State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.
  
Meanwhile, a soccer coach at the school says all of her players are safe. Savana Smothers is the assistant girls' soccer coach for Marshall County High School. She told The Associated Press in a Facebook message: "You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours."
  
WPSD-TV reports the high school students are being bused to a middle school where parents can pick up them up.
  
9:25 a.m.
  
Police say they've secured the Kentucky high school where one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting there.
  
Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash says a suspect is in custody following the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky.
  
Officials say the school is on lockdown.
  
The FBI says it's working with state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting.

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
  
Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.
  
A shooting suspect was reported in custody.
  
The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

  Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-01-23 15:37:25 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local):   2:45 a.m.   Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.

  Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-01-21 20:25:00 GMT

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

  Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-23 07:04:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family.  Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition. 

  Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kentucky

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-01-23 16:01:31 GMT

    BENTON, Ky. - Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter at a high school was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded. State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.

  Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-01-23 15:37:25 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local):   2:45 a.m.   Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.

  Trump casts doubt on reaching immigration deal by Feb. 8

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:49 AM EST2018-01-23 14:49:15 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says "nobody knows" whether Republicans and Democrats can reach an immigration deal by a new Feb. 8 deadline.  He says Democrats learned that shutting down the government won't work. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans & Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February 8, but everyone will be trying.

