Ulta accused of reselling used beauty products

KHQ.COM - Beauty superstore Ulta is facing accusations of unsanitary business practices. A woman claiming to be a former employee took to twitter saying the company re-packages and re-sells used makeup.



She also posted images to her account, showing what she says is returned merchandise which is then cleaned and put back on the shelves.



Other twitter users are also saying they've witnessed similar things at their own local Ulta stores.



The company denies any repackaging allegations.

For example this foundation ( even sticks) they would clean it with a q-tip to make it look new. I’ll attach a photo of a NEW foundation vs. the one they repackaged and put back on the shelf. ( NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/opCq6Uovj1 — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

They even put back a USED liquid lipstick, the manager said she would “clean it with alcohol” ( that was the last straw for me ) here is a photo of a lip palette ( exclusive online only ) that was returned and mangers put it back on the shelf to resell ( CLEARLY NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/V6TRPOKAHk — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

Ulta released a statement to NBC's Today Show saying, "We do not allow the resale of used or damaged products. Our store associates are trained to catalogue and then properly dispose of any used or damaged items. If associates have concerns that this or any Ulta Beauty policy is not being followed, they can anonymously report it through our third-party hotline. Our policies, training and procedures are aimed at ensuring that only the highest-quality products are sold in our stores and online. We take any concern of this nature very seriously and if we find that there is any deviation from our policies, we will take appropriate actions to ensure we continue providing a consistently high quality product. The health and safety of Ulta Beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us."