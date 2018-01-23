PHOTOS: Do you know these people? Spokane Valley detectives believe they could have information in rape case

Detectives Rob Satake would like these three, or anyone who can help identify them, to call him at 509-477-6319.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate a sexual assault that took place at a Cenex gas station last week on E. Trent.

Detectives are want to speak with the two men and woman pictured in the photos attached to this story (MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE).

"Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives want to be very clear, the two males and one female in these photos are NOT being investigated in relation to this crime," the Sheriff's Office said in a release. "However, Detectives would like to identify and talk with them, as it appears they arrived at the store around the time of this brutal crime and may be able to provide important information regarding this investigation."

The male in the red coat and the female wearing the red pants arrived at the store together in the pictured white car.

The male in the dark coat, black beanie and red backpack arrived on a bicycle and may have spoken with the suspect while at the store.

"Again, we would like to stress, these three are NOT being investigated nor believed to have knowledge of the brutal sexual assault. Investigators would like to identify these three and talk with them about any information they may remember during the time they arrived at or were inside the store."

Detective Rob Satake would like these three, or anyone who can help identify them, to call him at 509-477-6319.