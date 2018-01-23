Vehicle thief booked into Kootenai County Jail for 34th time

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Thirty-eight-year-old John Wayne Holley is on his way to the Kootenai County Jail... again. Holley, of Hayden, Idaho was arrested Tuesday for driving a stolen vehicle out of Bonner County. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, this will be Holley's 34th time in the slammer since 2004.



Deputies were alerted to Holley when they noticed a stolen black Subaru Outback in the parking lot of Holiday Gas Station on Prairie Ave. at Hwy 95.



Authorities tell us Holley has an extensive criminal history in Kootenai County. His previous jail bookings have stemmed from a wide range of charges, including failing to register as a sex offender, battery, burglary, driving without privileges, domestic battery, fish and game violations, fail to have insurance, resisting/obstructing police, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, along with numerous probation violations.