CAUGHT ON CAMERA: School bus can't stop sliding down icy road, slams into car

KHQ.COM - A school bus driver lost control of his vehicle on an icy road in Massachusetts Tuesday, which made for a scary few moments caught on camera.

A woman in a nearby window was recording when a full sized school bus in Sutton slid backwards on a narrow icy street.

Officials say the bus driver was picking up students when a flash freeze created slippery conditions. The bus slid into a mail box and hit a car before coming to a  stop.

Police say 20 middle and high school students were on board at the time. No one got hurt.

The Sutton superintendent said road crews had treated main streets but had not gotten around to treating side roads.

