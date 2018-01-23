Deadly volcanic eruption and avalanche kills 1, injures 11 near Japanese ski resport

TOKYO (AP) - A disaster official says eleven people have been injured by an apparent volcanic eruption and avalanche near a ski resort in central Japan. Eighty other skiers were left temporarily stranded near the summit.



Injuries were caused by flying rocks, broken glass or the avalanche and sadly, one member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces has died.



The Japan Meteorological Agency says snow-covered Mount Kusatsu-Shirane appeared to erupt around 10 a.m. The agency has also raised the volcanic alert level to three on a scale of five, banning visitors from entering the mountain. It also warned that rocks could be raining down within a one mile radius of the peak.

