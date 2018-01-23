Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 23rd

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri State University student who feared he swiped a potential sweetheart out of his life with a dating app mishap has emailed every Claudia on campus to find her.

The freshman meant to swipe right on the woman's Tinder profile - a sign that he wanted to meet her. Instead he swiped left, rejecting her.

All he knew was her first name and that she also was a Missouri State student. Over the weekend, he began emailing the 22 Claudias on campus, offering to take the one that got away out for doughnuts.

When freshman Claudia Alley got the email, she knew it was about her because it referenced a joke in her bio on the app. She told the Springfield News-Leader she's agreed to the doughnut date.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia Eagles fan whose attempt to rally subway passengers for a playoff game ended with him running into a concrete pole says he's doing OK and a viral video shows the "passion" of Philly fans.

Jigar Desai said his pain eased with the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game Sunday night.

The mishap occurred while Desai was heading to the game after having a few drinks while watching the New England Patriots defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.

The 42-year-old Eagles season ticket holder from suburban Philadelphia said he got pumped up watching a group of Eagles fans on a train heading in the opposite direction and wanted to get them excited. Video captured Desai, wearing a Brian Dawkins jersey, running with the train car - then hitting the pole and bumping into the train.

"Yeah, I hit the pole, but the passion is there," Desai said. "It reflects the passion of the entire city. We are good fans. Yeah, there are a couple of bad apples in the mix, in any city you're going to find that, but I think as a whole we have supported this team for years and years and years. I think this city is ready to bring home the hardware."

The Eagles will face the Patriots, the reigning NFL champions, in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. It'll be the 10th appearance in the Super Bowl for the Patriots but just the third for the Eagles, who've never won it.

Desai, who described himself as a "10-pound baby from India" who moved to Pennsylvania when he was a child, said his postgame celebration was a lot tamer and he went to his job at a pharmaceutical company on Monday, although he was a bit sore. He said he may go to the doctor on Tuesday.

The subway platform run was perhaps the most viral moment from Sunday's festivities in Philadelphia, which included video of fans climbing light poles slicked with Crisco, Eagles fans throwing beer at Vikings fans and a fan arrested for punching a police horse.

"I'm not throwing bottles or punching horses," Desai said. "It was just running into a pole."



CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) - You may have overlooked Squirrel Appreciation Day, but the police force in Clovis, California, didn't forget.

The Fresno Bee reports that on Sunday the Clovis Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page showing Officer John McGrory give a nut to a squirrel that scampered over to him.

The squirrel calmly took the nut and bounced back to a tree as McGrory laughed.

Squirrel Appreciation Day is celebrated every Jan. 21.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Hartford Whalers left Connecticut 20 years ago, but their beloved logo will now appear on vehicles gliding along the state's highways.

The Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday unveiled a new commemorative license plate that bears the former professional hockey team's green-and-blue insignia. Forty-five dollars from the sale of each plate, which usually costs $60, will benefit a new infusion and dialysis center at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

"I ask the Whalers fans to get out there and purchase those license plates, because maybe then they will come back," said Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, giving a glimmer of hope to the handful of die-hard fans who showed up for Tuesday's announcement in their old Whalers garb. One fan wore the "Pucky," the whale mascot costume.

"We'll keep hoping," Wyman said. "It was two decades ago that we lost on the Whalers, but in our hearts we have not. Just like we will not lose in our hearts the caring for our children."

Stafford Springs Rep. Kurt Vail, a Republican who worked to pass legislation last year creating the plate, said the strong, bipartisan support for the license plate concept indicates how much enthusiasm remains in Connecticut for the team, which became the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997. Vail credited the work of the team's still-active booster club, which first proposed the idea about two-and-a-half years ago.

Bob Crawford, who played for the Whalers and several other NHL teams during his professional hockey career, said Hartford stands out as a "special place" among the cities where he played.

"The Whalers are, they're part of our past, our positive past," he said. "They're part of our present and they will be part of our future with this ongoing cause and other things."

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a Kennewick couple has been fined $16,000 after refusing to make a plan to remove the 296 cubic yards (226 cubic meters) of dirt that they dumped in the Naches River floodway in central Washington.

According to the state Department of Ecology, Richard and Sarah Tamburello began dumping dirt in the floodway near Nile in May 2013 in an effort to extend a part of their property.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that a floodway is defined as a river channel that needs to be reserved to handle floodwater.

Officials say the dirt dumped in the floodway could block the river and alter flow patterns and flood depths.

Ecology spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder says it is unknown whether the dirt caused any flooding.

The couple is also required to remove the dirt.

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) - A woman is accused of sending a small child to steal a package from the front porch of a Florida home.

Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that home surveillance video captured the image of the 6-year-old boy getting out of a car, running to the home's front door, and taking the package Monday afternoon.

The homeowner told investigators the package contained a $30 battery for a garage door opener.

Twenty-year-old Santana Lindsey was arrested Wednesday. She's charged with principal to burglary of a dwelling, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child neglect. Jail records show she's being held on a $5,500 bond. Records don't list an attorney for her.

The relationship between Lindsey and the boy wasn't explained.

A Massachusetts couple's donation to a local soup kitchen may end up costing them thousands of dollars, after they ended up giving away a fake can of soup used to hide their cash.

Amanda Mattuchio told Boston 25 News on Friday her parents cleared out their soup cabinet a few weeks ago, and only realized several weeks later they gave away the fake Campbell's Tomato Soup can.

"When they went to put some more money into the can, they realized it had been put in with the donations. It was kind of devastating," Mattuchio said.

The fake can had a bottom that unscrewed, and contained $2,500 in it that was a combination of $100 and $50 bills, she told Boston 25 News.

"I just hope whoever did find the money, if it has been found, that they see this and maybe find it in their heart to return it," Mattuchio said.

Frank Leary, who runs the Middleton Food Pantry where the cans ended up, said the facility receives hundreds of donated cans of soup every week. A search of all of the cans so far at the facility has not turned up the cash-filled can.

"I would love to find the can of soup. That amount of money is a terrible, terrible loss for anyone," Leary said. "For all I know, that Campbell tomato soup is sitting in someone's cabinet right now and they don't even know it."

The Middleton Police Department told Boston 25 News they've reached out to the family to see what they can do to help.

Mattuchio's father said if the person who found the can doesn't return it, he hopes they can use the money to help make their own life a little easier.

A man holed up in a trailer in New Hampshire bit a police dog, which bit him right back and ended up the winner of the unusual confrontation.

Officers used a stun gun to subdue the man, who was charged with resisting arrest and assault on a police dog. Shaking off the man bite, K-9 Veda of the New Hampshire State Police returned to duty.

"He succeeded in biting on the dog, but it didn't have the same effect as the dog biting on him," Boscawen Police Lt. Jason Killary told Fox News on Tuesday.

Officers went to the trailer in Boscawen on Sunday to investigate a shooting that had sent a man to the hospital.

They detained three people but couldn't convice a fourth one, in the trailer, to surrender, Killary said. It turned out all four had outstanding warrants. None were identified by the authorities.

Veda was sent in and located the suspect trying to hide under a pile of clothes.

The Facebook page of a K-9 support group, the New Hampshire Canine Trooper's Association, said Veda was punched and kicked, as were several officers who came to the dog's assistance.

"During the struggle, the man put the K-9 in a chokehold and bit her in the head," the group said.

Police were still trying Tuesday to unravel details of the shooting.

Killary said this is the first time he has ever heard of someone biting a police dog.

"If you get into a biting competition with a police dog, you're not going to win," he said, according to Reuters. "They're pretty good at it."

Authorities have captured a naked man who they say walked in and out of traffic on a major highway in Philadelphia and threw various items at vehicles.

The man was first spotted around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side Interstate 95. Authorities say he was wandering between the shoulder of the roadway and the right lane.

The highway's two right lanes were briefly shut down as police tried to apprehend the man, who eventually taken into custody. His name has not been released.

The incident caused lengthy delays in the area at least one minor accident, though no injuries were reported.

Alabama residents gathered Sunday to mourn the loss of a local Taco Bell that burned down.

Fire officials said it appeared the fast-food restaurant in Montgomery went up in flames early Wednesday after "a small room holding electrical distribution equipment" caught fire, WSFA reported. No one was injured in the blaze.

Customers who adored their local Taco Bell held a candlelight vigil at the parking lot next door to the beloved establishment. The event, organized on Facebook, asked fans of the chain to "join us in mourning as we stand together in the loss of our beloved Taco Bell."

"May we never forget the okay customer service and long wait in line for the oh so delightful baja blasts and 5 dollar quesadilla box," wrote Katie James, the event organizer. "Bring your own candles. We are broke."

Some 100 people gathered at the impromptu event - with candles. A band called "The Baja Angels" also performed during the vigil.

James has since told the Montgomery Advertiser she and her roommate created the event as a farce.

"This was just a joke," James said. "It just gave people something to talk about other than all the negativity that's going on right now."

The owners of the fast food joint told WSFA they were planning on rebuilding and hoped to open soon.

"We will have a true celebration upon re-opening and hope that all of you that Quiero Taco Bell will Run to the Border on Zelda (Road) and LiveMas with us!!!!" the owners said in a statement.

