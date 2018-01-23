Man sues after propane torch engulfed him in flames

A Washington man is suing a tool retailer after he says he caught on fire while using a gardening tool in his yard.



Brandon Austin of Spanaway says he was burning his weeds last August with a Greenwood Propane Torch when the torch caught on fire in his hands.



Austin's attorney, Darrell Cochran, says Austin's hands, arms, neck and upper torso were burned and he has permanent scars. Cochran says Austin suffered second- and third-degree burns.



Austin has filed suit against Harbor Freight Tools naming them as owner of the Greenwood trademark.



A spokeswoman for Harbor Freight Tools says the company does not comment on pending litigation.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Harbor Freight Tools had a similar product recalled in 2001 for faulty hoses.

