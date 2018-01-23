Spokane airport set passenger records last year

Spokane International Airport announced Tuesday that 2017 established new record totals for passengers and air cargo activity.

According to an airport spokesperson, total passenger count totaled 3,550,912 that exceeded the previous record of 3,472,901, set back in 2007. Air cargo totaled 72,376.3 tons (144,752,600 lbs.) in 2017, exceeding the previous record of 69,217.6 tons set in 2015.

Spokane Airport Board Chair Nancy Vorhees, stated, “The new record of over 3.55 million travelers utilizing Spokane International Airport was achieved through the investment by American, Southwest, and United Airlines in new nonstop service launched to San Diego, Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco, Dallas/Ft. Worth, and Sacramento. The customer response to these additional flights is a strong indicator of market demand for travel between the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region and California, the Midwest, and South Central United States. We sincerely appreciate the investment made by our airline partners in opening up more efficient nonstop service to cities that are important to our business and leisure activity markets. In addition to the new nonstop service, our network performed well in city pairs that the airlines have served historically.

On the cargo side, as the primary commercial service airport for the three state region, the effects of e-commerce and changing consumer buying habits have led to the increase in freight handled at Spokane International Airport.”

The airport says new nonstop service to San Jose by Southwest Airlines will start April 8, and Frontier Airlines will return to the Spokane market with service starting on April 30.