Missing Spokane woman found dead

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.

The body was found by hikers in a creek/drainage culvert area on January 14.

Deputies contacted Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office personnel who responded and took possession of the remains. Additionally, Spokane County Major Crimes Detectives were later advised of the recovery for additional follow-up.

The deceased was identified as Missing Person Donna Kemp who was last seen after she walked away from her residence on December 27, 2017. There were no obvious signs of homicidal violence and it appears she succumbed to exposure.