Lawmaker apologizes for comment made during training

A northern Idaho lawmaker says he apologized to seven fellow legislators for an inappropriate comment he made during an anti-sexual harassment training earlier this year.



Republican Sen. Bob Nonini from Coeur d'Alene said Tuesday that his remark was about a Facebook post, but declined to share what exactly he said during the Jan. 9 training.



Nonini said he apologized to those who might have been offended and considered the matter resolved.



Nonini joked that he had a loud voice and had never been good at whispering.



All 105 of Idaho's lawmakers were required to attend the Legislature's "Respectful Workplace Training" - which focused on appropriate workplace behavior and how to report a complaint against a lawmaker.



Nonini is a three term state senator and is currently running for the open lieutenant governor seat.

