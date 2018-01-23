VIDEO: 2 students injured while snowshoeing near Glacier park - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: 2 students injured while snowshoeing near Glacier park

KALISPELL, Mont. -

Two Montana high school students were injured in a fall while snowshoeing near Glacier National Park.
  
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells the Daily Inter Lake the students from Bigfork High School were on a field trip in the Marias Pass area on Tuesday when a cornice broke loose. The two injured students fell 8 to 10 feet (2.4 to 3 meters).
  
Helicopters responded to take the students to the hospital in Kalispell. Curry did not release any information about their injuries.
  
Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

