VIDEO: 2 students injured while snowshoeing near Glacier park

Two Montana high school students were injured in a fall while snowshoeing near Glacier National Park.



Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells the Daily Inter Lake the students from Bigfork High School were on a field trip in the Marias Pass area on Tuesday when a cornice broke loose. The two injured students fell 8 to 10 feet (2.4 to 3 meters).



Helicopters responded to take the students to the hospital in Kalispell. Curry did not release any information about their injuries.



Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com

