VIDEO: 2 students injured while snowshoeing near Glacier park

Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local): 2:45 a.m. Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
Family: Woman injured at Ice Ribbon passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman critically injured at the Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park last week has passed away, according to family. Over the weekend, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department reported the woman had passed away, only to correct that release and say she was still in critical condition.>>
Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kentucky
BENTON, Ky. - Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter at a high school was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded. State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.>>
PHOTOS: Do you know these people? Spokane Valley detectives believe they could have information in rape case
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate a sexual assault that took place at a Cenex gas station last week on E. Trent. Detectives are want to speak with the two men and woman pictured in the photos attached to this story (MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE).>>
Ulta accused of reselling used beauty products
KHQ.COM - Beauty superstore Ulta is facing accusations of unsanitary business practices. A woman claiming to be a former employee took to twitter saying the company re-packages and re-sells used makeup. She also posted images to her account, showing what she says is returned merchandise which is then cleaned and put back on the shelves.>>
The Latest: Police ID 2 students fatally shot at school
BENTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have released the names of the two students killed in a shooting at a Kentucky high school. Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders on Tuesday evening identified the dead students as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. Both were 15 years old.>>
Vehicle thief booked into Kootenai County Jail for 34th time
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Thirty-eight-year-old John Wayne Holley is on his way to the Kootenai County Jail... again. Holley, of Hayden, Idaho was arrested Tuesday for driving a stolen vehicle out of Bonner County. This will be Holley's 34th time in the slammer since 2004. Deputies were alerted to Holley when they noticed a stolen black Subaru Outback in the parking lot of Holiday Gas Station on Prairie Ave. at Hwy 95.>>
Governor backs court's move to strike down congressional map
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's governor is backing the state Supreme Court's decision to strike down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday on Pittsburgh's KDKA-AM radio the court ruled correctly that the Republican-drawn map is unfair.>>
Chocolate milk with 'bleach' taste pulled from all Spokane Public Schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination. A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk today, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools.>>
VIDEO: 2 students injured while snowshoeing near Glacier park
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two Montana high school students were injured in a fall while snowshoeing near Glacier National Park. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells the Daily Inter Lake the students from Bigfork High School were on a field trip in the Marias Pass area on Tuesday when a cornice broke loose. The two injured students fell 8 to 10 feet (2.4 to 3 meters).>>
Officials look into high-speed train from Spokane to Seattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Officials are looking into the logistics of a high-speed train from Spokane to Seattle. The Washington Department of Transportation published a study in December that looked at how well an ultra-high-speed train system would work in the Cascadia Mega region, which is about a 350-mile stretch including Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia.>>
Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift has given new meaning to a burrito to go, slinging a hot one at his Taco Bell supervisor. Police in South Carolina say officers were called to the Spartanburg eatery Monday, where a supervisor reported telling the worker to "stop being a crybaby" - just before being beaned with the food-filled projectile.>>
Lawmaker apologizes for comment made during training
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho lawmaker says he apologized to seven fellow legislators for an inappropriate comment he made during an anti-sexual harassment training earlier this year. Republican Sen. Bob Nonini from Coeur d'Alene said Tuesday that his remark was about a Facebook post, but declined to share what exactly he said during the Jan. 9 training.>>
Third suspect arrested in Washington deputy's slaying
ROY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 29-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a Washington state sheriff's deputy. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the woman was arrested Tuesday morning south of Tacoma in Roy. She's the third suspect arrested in the death of Deputy Daniel McCartney.>>
Missing Spokane woman found dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.>>
