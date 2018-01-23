Criminals break car windows in North Spokane neighborhood - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Criminals break car windows in North Spokane neighborhood


SPOKANE, Wash. -

A north Spokane neighborhood woke up to an unwelcome sight on Monday morning. Their car windows looked like they were shot out by a pellet or bb gun.

This is in the area of the Glass and Nevada between Sunday night and Monday morning. 

But just a few blocks away, Melanie King experience something similar. She says the vandal must have shot out hers sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Monday because she got up at 1:30 make sure the door was locked when she noticed something on her car.

“I kind of noticed my car had some spidery stuff on it, but I figured it was frost, no big deal,” she says. “But when I got up to go to work got my ice scraper started the car shut the front door of my car and the back window collapsed in.”

King says nothing was taken from her car, but replacing that window is costly.

“I was lividly mad because that's not a cheap fix and we can't afford that right now and fixing a broken window is not something we anticipated,” she says.

Spokane police took approximately 30 reports of similar crimes over the weekend. But they’re not all exactly the same - some had their windows smashed, others say it looked like they were shot out by a pellet gun. Also, the reports were spread out and weren't all the in the same area, so at this time, there doesn’t appear to be a correlation between all of them.

Police are looking for information about this though. So if you saw something, have surveillance video, or if this happened to you, make sure you report it. Police say that way crime analysts can compare all the reports to investigate. 

