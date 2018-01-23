Bill to help first responders with PTSD in Washington state legi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bill to help first responders with PTSD in Washington state legislature

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A bill making its way through the state capital that aims to help our first responders with PTSD.

It’s House Bill 1655, which would allow first responders to file an occupational disease claim for PTSD.

Michael White, a legislative liaison with the Washington State Council of Firefighters, says the repeated and cumulative exposures is what’s causing the PTSD.

“When somebody calls 911 it’s because it’s the worst day of their life a lot of the time. It can be very trying, and we’re here for a 24-hour period and we don’t get to just stop,” he says.

Captain Jeff Wainwright with Spokane County Fire District 8 has been a firefighter for nearly 30 years, and he says they see a lot when they go on calls.

“We deal with fatality car accidents. We see bodies mangled…We deal with very injured people,” he says. “All of those things invariably start to weigh down on our folks.”

And some of those calls they go on do stay with them for a long time. That’s why Captain Wainwright says this bill is important and necessary.

“It's something we need to deal with and take care of our people who are dealing with PTSD,” he says.

The bill is currently in the state Senate. For more information: http://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?Year=2017&BillNumber=1655

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead.  Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local):   2:45 a.m.   Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Last year, Idaho became the first state in the nation to use a new sexual assault kit tracking system. Monday, Idaho State Police released new data on how well it’s working to track sexual assaults in the state. Idaho State Police say the tracking system allows them to be more transparent and for victims to see law enforcement take sexual assault seriously.

     Spokane, Wash. Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp. The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination. A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk today, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools. 

