More cameras going up to catch speeders - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

More cameras going up to catch speeders

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp. 

The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign. Those lights have to be turned on with a key making their jobs more difficult. Lights are a help Knapp says, but: "we would love to see more camera's because I believe this to be an area that is a high need. We have had to dive me and my co-worker dive out of the way. Knapp added. 

There's some evidence that the two cameras at other schools are working.Between January and November of 2016, there were nearly 9,287 speeding tickets recorded at Longfellow and finch elementary schools. In 2017 that total fell to 7,347. A drop of about 20 percent.

Knapp would like to see that... At her school "anything to help our school help our kids to get across to get here safely to warn drivers saying hey this is a school zone.."

Between November 17th and December 27th,  2017, there were 900-speed violations compared to 1,057 in 2016. Longfellow Elementary had 634 violations, and Finch Elementary had 266 violations for speeders.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Spokane woman found dead

    Missing Spokane woman found dead

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-23 23:01:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead.  Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead.  Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.

    >>

  • Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska

    Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-01-23 15:37:25 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local):   2:45 a.m.   Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local):   2:45 a.m.   Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.

    >>

  • Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-01-21 20:25:00 GMT

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • How well does Idaho's sexual assault tracking system work?

    How well does Idaho's sexual assault tracking system work?

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-01-24 03:35:51 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Last year, Idaho became the first state in the nation to use a new sexual assault kit tracking system. Monday, Idaho State Police released new data on how well it’s working to track sexual assaults in the state. Idaho State Police say the tracking system allows them to be more transparent and for victims to see law enforcement take sexual assault seriously.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Last year, Idaho became the first state in the nation to use a new sexual assault kit tracking system. Monday, Idaho State Police released new data on how well it’s working to track sexual assaults in the state. Idaho State Police say the tracking system allows them to be more transparent and for victims to see law enforcement take sexual assault seriously.

    >>

  • More cameras going up to catch speeders

    More cameras going up to catch speeders

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-01-24 02:57:47 GMT

     Spokane, Wash. Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp. The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign.

    >>

     Spokane, Wash. Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp. The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign.

    >>

  • Chocolate milk with 'bleach' taste pulled from all Spokane Public Schools

    Chocolate milk with 'bleach' taste pulled from all Spokane Public Schools

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-01-24 02:51:03 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination. A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk today, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination. A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk today, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools. 

    >>
    •   