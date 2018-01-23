More cameras going up to catch speeders

Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp.

The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign. Those lights have to be turned on with a key making their jobs more difficult. Lights are a help Knapp says, but: "we would love to see more camera's because I believe this to be an area that is a high need. We have had to dive me and my co-worker dive out of the way. Knapp added.

There's some evidence that the two cameras at other schools are working.Between January and November of 2016, there were nearly 9,287 speeding tickets recorded at Longfellow and finch elementary schools. In 2017 that total fell to 7,347. A drop of about 20 percent.

Knapp would like to see that... At her school "anything to help our school help our kids to get across to get here safely to warn drivers saying hey this is a school zone.."

Between November 17th and December 27th, 2017, there were 900-speed violations compared to 1,057 in 2016. Longfellow Elementary had 634 violations, and Finch Elementary had 266 violations for speeders.