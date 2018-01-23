How well does Idaho's sexual assault tracking system work? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

How well does Idaho's sexual assault tracking system work?

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Last year, Idaho became the first state in the nation to use a new sexual assault kit tracking system.

Monday, Idaho State Police released new data on how well it’s working to track sexual assaults in the state.

Idaho State Police say the tracking system allows them to be more transparent and for victims to see law enforcement take sexual assault seriously.

The tracking system is available at the click of a button.

The system is now used at Idaho’s hospitals, law enforcement and prosecutors to help bring sexual assault suspects to justice.

The 39 page report outlines over 500 statewide kits were submitted to the Idaho State Police Forensic Lab in 2017.

Over 300 kits were completed, that number includes kits previously entered into the system.

Chauntelle Lieske is the executive director for Safe Passage; she says she’s been there in the hospital waiting room with sexual assault victims.

“To re-assure them, they would blame themselves 'it was my fault, I shouldn't have gone out for drinks tonight, I should have never, I should have never',” Lieske said, “and just being able to sit there and be that voice to them to say that it doesn't matter what you did, this shouldn't happen to you."

The report also says they’ve stopped destroying sexual assault kits and that the new state law is being followed.

It also added the forensic lab saw a 107% increase in DNA submissions in 2017.

A number they call staggering, but what that number means is that more women are coming forward.


Something that Lieske says is a step in the right direction.

“Anytime there are services that are available to survivors anonymously without having them report or making them do something it's really re-assuring,” she said, “that's the best way to give survivors autonomy is to give them all their options and as much information as you possibly can."

Lieske added that anyone who is a victim of sexual assault could come to Safe Passage or call the 24-hour hotline at 208-664-9303.

You can also find the full ISP report here: https://www.isp.idaho.gov/forensics/inc/documents/sakSpreadSheets/legislativeReport/SAK%20Annual%20Report%20Final%202017.pdf

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Spokane woman found dead

    Missing Spokane woman found dead

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-23 23:01:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead.  Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead.  Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.

    >>

  • Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska

    Tsunami warning withdrawn for West Coast after 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-01-23 15:37:25 GMT

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local):   2:45 a.m.   Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.

    >>

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on an Alaska earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning for coastal Alaska, Canada's British Columbia and the West Coast of the U.S. (all times local):   2:45 a.m.   Larry LeDoux, superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, says schools were open as shelters and estimated there were about 500 people at the high school.

    >>

  • Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-01-21 20:25:00 GMT

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>

    WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy.    The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • How well does Idaho's sexual assault tracking system work?

    How well does Idaho's sexual assault tracking system work?

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-01-24 03:35:51 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Last year, Idaho became the first state in the nation to use a new sexual assault kit tracking system. Monday, Idaho State Police released new data on how well it’s working to track sexual assaults in the state. Idaho State Police say the tracking system allows them to be more transparent and for victims to see law enforcement take sexual assault seriously.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Last year, Idaho became the first state in the nation to use a new sexual assault kit tracking system. Monday, Idaho State Police released new data on how well it’s working to track sexual assaults in the state. Idaho State Police say the tracking system allows them to be more transparent and for victims to see law enforcement take sexual assault seriously.

    >>

  • More cameras going up to catch speeders

    More cameras going up to catch speeders

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-01-24 02:57:47 GMT

     Spokane, Wash. Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp. The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign.

    >>

     Spokane, Wash. Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp. The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign.

    >>

  • Chocolate milk with 'bleach' taste pulled from all Spokane Public Schools

    Chocolate milk with 'bleach' taste pulled from all Spokane Public Schools

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-01-24 02:51:03 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination. A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk today, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination. A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk today, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools. 

    >>
    •   