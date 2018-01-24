City of Spokane creates suicide prevention task force

City of Spokane creates suicide prevention task forcePosted: Updated:
Missing Spokane woman found dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.>>
PHOTOS: Do you know these people? Spokane Valley detectives believe they could have information in rape case
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate a sexual assault that took place at a Cenex gas station last week on E. Trent. Detectives are want to speak with the two men and woman pictured in the photos attached to this story (MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE).>>
Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift has given new meaning to a burrito to go, slinging a hot one at his Taco Bell supervisor. Police in South Carolina say officers were called to the Spartanburg eatery Monday, where a supervisor reported telling the worker to "stop being a crybaby" - just before being beaned with the food-filled projectile.>>
Criminals break car windows in North Spokane neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - A north Spokane neighborhood woke up to an unwelcome sight on Monday morning. Their car windows looked like they were shot out by a pellet or BB gun. This is in the area of the Glass and Nevada. But just a few blocks away, Melanie King experience something similar. She says the vandal must have shot out hers sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Monday because she got up at 1:30 make sure the door was locked when she noticed something on her car. “I...>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
More cameras going up to catch speeders
Spokane, Wash. Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp. The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign.>>
City of Spokane creates suicide prevention task force
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the topic of depression and suicide being discussed more and more lately, the city of Spokane has come up a new way to address the issue of mental health in the community. On Tuesday night the city's Human Rights Commission created a Suicide Prevention Task Force to talk about the topic most people don't want to.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 23rd.>>
96-year-old woman struck and killed while crossing street
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman was killed after being struck by a motorist while she was crossing a street. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the woman was crossing the street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 75-year-old man driving a pickup truck hit her. Lt. Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Police Department says the woman was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult for the man to see her.>>
Philippine volcano spreads lava almost 2 miles from crater
LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) - Lava fountaining regularly from the Philippines' most active volcano has flowed up to 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the crater in a dazzling but increasingly dangerous eruption. Mount Mayon was spewing lava up to 600 meters (2,000 feet) high and its ash plumes stretched up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) above the crater.>>
How well does Idaho's sexual assault tracking system work?
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Last year, Idaho became the first state in the nation to use a new sexual assault kit tracking system. Monday, Idaho State Police released new data on how well it’s working to track sexual assaults in the state. Idaho State Police say the tracking system allows them to be more transparent and for victims to see law enforcement take sexual assault seriously.>>
More cameras going up to catch speeders
Spokane, Wash. Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp. The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign.>>
Chocolate milk with 'bleach' taste pulled from all Spokane Public Schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has confirmed they are pulling all chocolate milk with a "Best By" date of February 6 from all of their schools due to possible contamination. A Shadle Park High School student noticed a "bleach" taste to the milk today, and after an investigation, the decision was made to pull the milk and stop shipment of the rest of the order to other schools.>>
As Riverfront Park goes through metamorphosis, group calls on preservation of historic landmark
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s one of the last remaining landmarks from Expo ’74: The metal frame standing alone on the north side of Riverfront Park is more than a fluttering price of the artwork. “They’re part of history for Spokane,” said Jennifer Leinberger. “We are losing our remnants of Expo ’74.” Leinberger is the founder of Save the Expo Butterflies, a group determined to do just that.>>
Bill to help first responders with PTSD in Washington state legislature
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill making its way through the state capital that aims to help our first responders with PTSD. It’s House Bill 1655, which would allow first responders to file an occupational disease claim for PTSD. Michael White, a legislative liaison with the Washington State Council of Firefighters, says the repeated and cumulative exposures is what’s causing the PTSD.>>
Criminals break car windows in North Spokane neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - A north Spokane neighborhood woke up to an unwelcome sight on Monday morning. Their car windows looked like they were shot out by a pellet or BB gun. This is in the area of the Glass and Nevada. But just a few blocks away, Melanie King experience something similar. She says the vandal must have shot out hers sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Monday because she got up at 1:30 make sure the door was locked when she noticed something on her car. “I...>>
