City of Spokane creates suicide prevention task force - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane creates suicide prevention task force

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With the topic of depression and suicide being discussed more and more lately, the city of Spokane has come up a new way to address the issue of mental health in the community. 

On Tuesday night the city's Human Rights Commission created a Suicide Prevention Task Force to talk about the topic most people don't want to. The group will include mental health officials, first responders, and city and community leaders.

The man behind the idea, John Lemus, has been working on the subject for the last three years. The group will work for the next year on solutions to eventually recommend to the city.

A medical examiner's study study on deaths in Spokane County from 2010 to 2016 shows a disturbing trend. Not only were the number of suicides up, but there were more and more young men, between the ages of 20 and 29 years old taking their own lives.

"We have the data, we know that it's needed,  and now's the time to get to work," Lemus said.

The group is hoping to request legislative funding from the state next year for their work so they can tackle an issue they believe has been ignored for far too long.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Spokane woman found dead

    Missing Spokane woman found dead

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-23 23:01:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead.  Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead.  Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Do you know these people? Spokane Valley detectives believe they could have information in rape case

    PHOTOS: Do you know these people? Spokane Valley detectives believe they could have information in rape case

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-01-23 19:22:40 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate a sexual assault that took place at a Cenex gas station last week on E. Trent.  Detectives are want to speak with the two men and woman pictured in the photos attached to this story (MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE). 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate a sexual assault that took place at a Cenex gas station last week on E. Trent.  Detectives are want to speak with the two men and woman pictured in the photos attached to this story (MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE). 

    >>

  • Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito

    Police: Angry fast-food worker beans supervisor with burrito

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:38 PM EST2018-01-23 23:38:03 GMT

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift has given new meaning to a burrito to go, slinging a hot one at his Taco Bell supervisor.    Police in South Carolina say officers were called to the Spartanburg eatery Monday, where a supervisor reported telling the worker to "stop being a crybaby" - just before being beaned with the food-filled projectile.

    >>

    SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift has given new meaning to a burrito to go, slinging a hot one at his Taco Bell supervisor.    Police in South Carolina say officers were called to the Spartanburg eatery Monday, where a supervisor reported telling the worker to "stop being a crybaby" - just before being beaned with the food-filled projectile.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • City of Spokane creates suicide prevention task force

    City of Spokane creates suicide prevention task force

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 2:07 AM EST2018-01-24 07:07:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With the topic of depression and suicide being discussed more and more lately, the city of Spokane has come up a new way to address the issue of mental health in the community.  On Tuesday night the city's Human Rights Commission created a Suicide Prevention Task Force to talk about the topic most people don't want to.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With the topic of depression and suicide being discussed more and more lately, the city of Spokane has come up a new way to address the issue of mental health in the community.  On Tuesday night the city's Human Rights Commission created a Suicide Prevention Task Force to talk about the topic most people don't want to.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 23rd

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 23rd

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-01-23 22:30:13 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 23rd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 23rd.

    >>

  • 96-year-old woman struck and killed while crossing street

    96-year-old woman struck and killed while crossing street

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:03 AM EST2018-01-24 06:03:09 GMT

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman was killed after being struck by a motorist while she was crossing a street.    The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the woman was crossing the street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 75-year-old man driving a pickup truck hit her. Lt. Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Police Department says the woman was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult for the man to see her.

    >>

    YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman was killed after being struck by a motorist while she was crossing a street.    The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the woman was crossing the street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 75-year-old man driving a pickup truck hit her. Lt. Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Police Department says the woman was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult for the man to see her.

    >>
    •   