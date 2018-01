Team USA parade uniforms include touch of American frontier

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) - Polo Ralph Lauren unveiled Team USA's Olympic uniforms Monday for opening and closing ceremonies in Pyeongchang, South Korea.



The brand went classic in red, white and blue. It built technology into parkas that offers extra heat and allows athletes to use cellphones to adjust the temperature.



On their hands will be rawhide brown suede gloves straight out of the America frontier. They're fringed and lined in white with hand beading of the Olympic rings, American flag and the word "Polo" in red.



For the opening parade, U.S. athletes will wear moto-inspired skinny jeans with a generous stretch. For closing they'll don a navy knit structured sweat pant design.



Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of the U.S. Olympic Committee and Team USA since 2008.

I knew I had seen that #TeamUSA uniform before! Samsonite, I was way off. pic.twitter.com/HOSDte5cAG — James Mulvenon (@Amosis) January 22, 2018

WHAT ARE THOOOOOOOOSE pic.twitter.com/bOeqmLFdZI — Bailey Hemphill (@bailsofhemp) January 23, 2018

HOW DOES THE US OLYMPIC UNIFORM LOOKS SO BAD AND SO GOOD AT THE SAME TIME pic.twitter.com/CqO5dyGC9j — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 23, 2018

