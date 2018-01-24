Elton John reportedly set to announce he will quit touring after 50 years on-stage

Elton John reportedly set to announce he will quit touring after 50 years on-stagePosted: Updated:
Missing Spokane woman found dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a Spokane woman missing since December was found dead. Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to an area in the 26300 block of Appleway Ave. for a report of a deceased person. The remains, which appeared to have been subjected to the elements for an extended amount of time, were identified as 58-year-old Donna Kemp.>>
Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Two Army captains who met at West Point have returned there to be married, in what is believed to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied New York military academy. The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.>>
96-year-old woman struck and killed while crossing street
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman was killed after being struck by a motorist while she was crossing a street. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the woman was crossing the street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 75-year-old man driving a pickup truck hit her. Lt. Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Police Department says the woman was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult for the man to see her.>>
Criminals break car windows in North Spokane neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - A north Spokane neighborhood woke up to an unwelcome sight on Monday morning. Their car windows looked like they were shot out by a pellet or BB gun. This is in the area of the Glass and Nevada. But just a few blocks away, Melanie King experience something similar. She says the vandal must have shot out hers sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Monday because she got up at 1:30 make sure the door was locked when she noticed something on her car. “I...>>
More cameras going up to catch speeders
Spokane, Wash. Meagan Knapp has been a crossing guard for five years knows all the about the dangers that kids face going to and from school "The primary problem here is we have cars that don't want to stop. We have drivers who are speeding well over 40mph," said Knapp. The posted speed limit on Francis is 35 miles per hour. But during school hours it drops down to 20 miles-per-hour. Knapp says some drivers don't slow down. Even with flashing lights on the sign.>>
Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane
NEW YORK - Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February. Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September. Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.>>
Elton John reportedly set to announce he will quit touring after 50 years on-stage
KHQ.COM - Elton John is reportedly set to quit touring after 50 years on-stage amid claims he will make an official announcement at a press conference today. Reports indicate the 70-year-old star is bowing out of stage performances following a battle of poor health. Insiders claim the news will be announced "imminently" after last year he was left in intensive care when he was struck with a "potentially deadly" bacterial infection.>>
Vandal damages Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa - A vandal has caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that workers at the site outside Dyersville found the damage Tuesday morning and were still assessing the costs and needed repairs.>>
Team USA parade uniforms include touch of American frontier
NEW YORK (AP) - Polo Ralph Lauren unveiled Team USA's Olympic uniforms Monday for opening and closing ceremonies in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The brand went classic in red, white and blue. It built technology into parkas that offers extra heat and allows athletes to use cellphones to adjust the temperature. On their hands will be rawhide brown suede gloves straight out of the America frontier.>>
Starbucks announces pay raises and stock grants for employees because of Republican tax plan
NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks is giving its U.S. workers pay raises and stock grants this year, citing recent changes to the tax law. All employees will soon be able to earn paid sick time off, and the company's parental leave benefits will include all non-birth parents. Starbucks Corp. said Wednesday the changes affect about 150,000 full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried employees, most of whom work as baristas or shop managers.>>
City of Spokane creates suicide prevention task force
SPOKANE, Wash. - With the topic of depression and suicide being discussed more and more lately, the city of Spokane has come up a new way to address the issue of mental health in the community. On Tuesday night the city's Human Rights Commission created a Suicide Prevention Task Force to talk about the topic most people don't want to.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 23rd.>>
96-year-old woman struck and killed while crossing street
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a 96-year-old Yakima woman was killed after being struck by a motorist while she was crossing a street. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the woman was crossing the street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 75-year-old man driving a pickup truck hit her. Lt. Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Police Department says the woman was wearing dark clothing, which made it difficult for the man to see her.>>
Philippine volcano spreads lava almost 2 miles from crater
LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) - Lava fountaining regularly from the Philippines' most active volcano has flowed up to 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the crater in a dazzling but increasingly dangerous eruption. Mount Mayon was spewing lava up to 600 meters (2,000 feet) high and its ash plumes stretched up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) above the crater.>>
How well does Idaho's sexual assault tracking system work?
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Last year, Idaho became the first state in the nation to use a new sexual assault kit tracking system. Monday, Idaho State Police released new data on how well it’s working to track sexual assaults in the state. Idaho State Police say the tracking system allows them to be more transparent and for victims to see law enforcement take sexual assault seriously.>>
