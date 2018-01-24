Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

NEW YORK (AP) - Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.
 
The 70-year-old singer, pianist and composer said Wednesday he wanted to spend time with his family. His children will be 10 and 8 years old when he stops.
 
At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, John is to perform alongside Miley Cyrus and will collect the President's Merit Award. His Vegas residency ends in May after six years.
 
John, whose hits include "Your Song" and "Candle in the Wind," has won five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for "The Lion King," a Tony Award for "Aida" and received a Kennedy Center Honor.
 
He has sold 300 million records.

KHQ.COM - Elton John is reportedly set to quit touring after 50 years on-stage amid claims he will make an official announcement at a press conference today.

Reports indicate the 70-year-old star is bowing out of stage performances following a battle of poor health. Insiders claim the news will be announced
"imminently" after last year he was left in intensive care when he was struck with a "potentially deadly" bacterial infection while touring in South America.

