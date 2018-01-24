Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Sp - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.
  
Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.
  
Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.
  
The letter also didn't disclose how many stores would be closed and the company did not immediately return a message seeking details.
  
Brandon said that the majority the targeted stores will be closed by mid-April and that there will be deep discounts at those locations.
  
Toys R Us is based in Wayne, New Jersey.

The stores in Washington set to close are: 

3567 N.W. Randall Way, Silverdale WA

1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway, Everett WA

6104 N. Division Street, Spokane WA (Babies R Us)

    •   