Toys R Us closing some stores, including Babies R Us in north Spokane

Toys R Us, squeezed Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart, will begin closing a number of its stores starting in February.



Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.



Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.



The letter also didn't disclose how many stores would be closed and the company did not immediately return a message seeking details.



Brandon said that the majority the targeted stores will be closed by mid-April and that there will be deep discounts at those locations.



Toys R Us is based in Wayne, New Jersey.

The stores in Washington set to close are:

3567 N.W. Randall Way, Silverdale WA

1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway, Everett WA

6104 N. Division Street, Spokane WA (Babies R Us)

